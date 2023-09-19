Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,963 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $141.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

