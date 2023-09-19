Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after buying an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.