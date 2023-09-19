Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

