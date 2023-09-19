Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.