Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

