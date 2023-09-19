Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,293 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 71.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 67.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

