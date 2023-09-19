Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,134 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLTB opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.