Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $146.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

