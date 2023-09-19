Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 973 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

