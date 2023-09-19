Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

