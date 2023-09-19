Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

