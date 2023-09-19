Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.