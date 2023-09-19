Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

