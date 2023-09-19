Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

