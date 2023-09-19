Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VSGX opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

