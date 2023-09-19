Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,982,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,237,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4,537.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 870,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.