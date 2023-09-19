AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $99,999,600.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 438,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in AvePoint by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 670,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AvePoint by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 361,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

