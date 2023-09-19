B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.88

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as low as C$4.28. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 2,157,382 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BTO

B2Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$632.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.54 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4277048 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.