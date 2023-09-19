Bank of America Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $35.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DK. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Get Delek US alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 783,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.