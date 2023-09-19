Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $455.16

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 455.16 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.52). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 446.90 ($5.54), with a volume of 1,591,544 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.18) to GBX 501 ($6.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.84) to GBX 495 ($6.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.77) to GBX 392 ($4.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.44) to GBX 545 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 464 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 481.75 ($5.97).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDEV

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 843.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.