Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.46

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.46 and traded as low as C$22.38. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$22.52, with a volume of 1,525,031 shares trading hands.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -450.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.5686411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,220.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

