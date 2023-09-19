Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.69

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.69 and traded as low as $13.89. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 16,160 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSET. StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 589,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

