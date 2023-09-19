Benjamin Jackson Sells 2,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

