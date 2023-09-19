Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

BIO opened at $367.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

