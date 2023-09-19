BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

BCRX opened at $7.53 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 603,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 995,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 199,184 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

