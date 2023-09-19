BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

