BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,965 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
NYSE BJ opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BJ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
