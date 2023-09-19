BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,965 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $89,816,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

