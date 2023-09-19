BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,430,914.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,183. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

