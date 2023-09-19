BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

