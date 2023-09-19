BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

