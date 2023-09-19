Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $436.54

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 436.54 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.95). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.95), with a volume of 34,535 shares.
Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £334.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,615.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 71,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £291,514.95 ($361,098.66). Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomsbury Publishing
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.