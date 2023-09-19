Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 1,262,500 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,395,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $620.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

