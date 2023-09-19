Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $285.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

