Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 110,620 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

