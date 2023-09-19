Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,772 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 258.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 209,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

