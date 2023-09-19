Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,125 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on THFF. TheStreet upgraded First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $410.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. First Financial had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.