Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,449 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $271.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.40. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 112.30% and a return on equity of 51.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $49,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $293,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $89,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

