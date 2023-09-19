Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

