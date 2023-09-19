Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMBK. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 265,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.3 %

SMBK opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMBK. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

