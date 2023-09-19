Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 4,483 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 41.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 521,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($1.43). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,777,261.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Schraudenbach bought 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,352 shares in the company, valued at $671,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $292,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

