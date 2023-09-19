Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Daktronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

