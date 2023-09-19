Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

