Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,231 Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SRT opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Startek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Startek, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Startek

About Startek

(Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.