Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $383.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

