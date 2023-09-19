Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 265,233 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 41.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Valerie Moreno bought 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

