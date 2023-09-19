Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $87,000 in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SEACOR Marine news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $229,999. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.63. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 21.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

