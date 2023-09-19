Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,924 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $49,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $87,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.