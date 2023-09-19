Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,607 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 792.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

