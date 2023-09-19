Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in U-Haul by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in U-Haul by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHAL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

