Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 383,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.